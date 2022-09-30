Photos: First Look at Veronica Stern, Willem Butler & More in ANASTASIA North American Tour

The Non-Equity North American tour of ANASTASIA is currently making its way across the country! Veronica Stern, one of BroadwayWorld's "People to Watch in 2022," leads the cast as Anya. The cast also includes Willem Butler as Dmitry, Ben Edquist as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Leela Chopra and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia.

Get a first look at the new members of the cast below!

The ensemble includes Thalia Atallah, Lance Timothy Barker, Zachary Bigelow, William Aaron Bishop, Louis Brogna, Amin Fuson, Rebecca Hartman, Kaitlyn Jackson, Brooklyn Libao, Alec Lloyd, Victoria Madden, Billy McGavin, Lathan A. Roberts, Amy Smith, Sarah Statler, Lauren Teyke and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

ANASTASIA will travel to over 50 cities next season including Chicago, Indianapolis, Birmingham, Atlanta and Cincinnati with additional cities to be announced. The full route is updated on the ANASTASIA website.

ABOUT ANASTASIA

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.