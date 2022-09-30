Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANASTASIA
Click Here for More on ANASTASIA

Photos: First Look at Veronica Stern, Willem Butler & More in ANASTASIA North American Tour

Anastasia will travel to over 50 cities next season including Chicago, Indianapolis, Birmingham, Atlanta, Cincinnati and more.

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Non-Equity North American tour of ANASTASIA is currently making its way across the country! Veronica Stern, one of BroadwayWorld's "People to Watch in 2022," leads the cast as Anya. The cast also includes Willem Butler as Dmitry, Ben Edquist as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Leela Chopra and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia.

Get a first look at the new members of the cast below!

The ensemble includes Thalia Atallah, Lance Timothy Barker, Zachary Bigelow, William Aaron Bishop, Louis Brogna, Amin Fuson, Rebecca Hartman, Kaitlyn Jackson, Brooklyn Libao, Alec Lloyd, Victoria Madden, Billy McGavin, Lathan A. Roberts, Amy Smith, Sarah Statler, Lauren Teyke and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

ANASTASIA will travel to over 50 cities next season including Chicago, Indianapolis, Birmingham, Atlanta and Cincinnati with additional cities to be announced. The full route is updated on the ANASTASIA website.

ABOUT ANASTASIA

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.


TodayTix

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Show Art Face Mask

Anastasia Show Art Face Mask

Anastasia Teal Journey Tank

Anastasia Teal Journey Tank

Anastasia Charm Keychain

Anastasia Charm Keychain

Anastasia National Tour Tee

Anastasia National Tour Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series to Begin in OctoberBloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series to Begin in October
September 30, 2022

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists.
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  
White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPAWhite Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPA
September 30, 2022

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has unveiled their most craveable partnership yet as they announce a new limited edition beer, It Hits Different, with the iconic fast-food brand, White Castle®.
TheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels TheaterTheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels Theater
September 30, 2022

TheaterWorksUSA new, 60-minute production of The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition will perform in New York City before heading out on its quest around the country. Performing two shows only on October 1, 3 PM and 7 PM at Five Angels Theater.
Musical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in OctoberMusical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in October
September 30, 2022

On October 7, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will launch Halloween season by bringing their Musical Tarot Show to Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat. Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo will perform an opening act.