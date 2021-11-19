Photos: First Look at Uzo Aduba and More in CLYDE'S on Broadway

Three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba is back on Broadway- this time courtesy of Second Stage Theatre. The star of In Treatment and Orange is the New Black joins two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) in Clyde's.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S will officially open on Monday, November 23, 2021 at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street).

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner (Clyde, played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus