Photos: First Look at Todrick Hall, Jackie Burns, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

All new photos have been released from the new stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s Burlesque the Musical which is currently playing at the Manchester Opera House.

Burlesque the Musical is enjoying sold-out performances in Manchester where it runs until Saturday 29 June 2024.

It will make its Scottish premiere at Glasgow Theatre Royal from Wednesday 11 September to Saturday 28 September 2024 and return to Manchester due to phenomenal demand from Thursday 3 October – Saturday 2 November 2024 prior to a West End run.

The show stars Jess Folley as Ali Rose, Todrick Hall as Sean, Jackie Burns as Tess, George Maguire as Vince, Michael Mather as Jackson and Nina Ann Nelsonas Nikki and the Alternate Ali Rose. They are joined by Joe Atkinson (Off Stage Swing, Assistant Dance Captain), Jade Albertsen (Ensemble), Callum Aylott (On Stage Swing), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Ensemble), Lucy Campbell (On Stage Swing), Lewis Easter (Ensemble), Yasmin Harrison (Brenda/Ensemble/Dance Captain/2nd Georgie), Elly Jay (Off Stage Swing/1st Cover Tess), Billie-Kay (Sophia/Ensemble), Stefan Lagoulis (Ensemble/2nd Cover Jackson & Sean), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Summer/Ensemble/2nd Cover Nikki), Callum Macdonald (Ensemble/1stCover Vince), Alessia McDermott (Sally/Ensemble/1st Cover Nikki), Tom Mussell (Ensemble/1st Cover Jackson), Ian Oswald (Ensemble/1st Cover Sean), Amber Pierson (Off Stage Swing), Jess Qualter (Daphne/Ensemble), Tom Scanlon (Ensemble), Ope Sowande (Trey/Ensemble), B Terry (Georgie/Ensemble) and Lily Wang (Fifi/Ensemble).

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written and produced by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Tom Curran(Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Nina Dunn (Video Designer), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Carole Hancock (Hair & Wigs Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), Ben Hart (Illusion Designer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Assistant Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (Associate Director/Choreographer), Libby Watts (Associate Choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate), Tommy Franzen (Assistant Choreographer), Jennifer Gregory (Associate Costume Designer), Matthew Jackson (Associate Music Orchestrations & Arranger), Dale Driscoll (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Reid (Associate Sound Designer), Tyler Forward (Associate Video Designer), Sarah-Lou Packham (Associate Wigs Designer), Laura Rushton (Costume Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), Yarit Dor (Intimacy Co-ordinator), Kate Wetherhead (additional material – Book), Vikki Stone (Dramaturg), Racky Plews (Creative Producer) and David Gallagher (Orchestra Fixer).

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin & Christina Aguilera and Clint Culpepper.