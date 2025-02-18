News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

The Jonathan Larson project opens March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Previews are officially underway for The Jonathan Larson Project, which has an official opening on March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre for a 16 week limited engagement. Check out a first look at the cast in action below and learn more about the songs featured in the new show here.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Only Public Performance of Cut HAMILTON Song
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES to Host Special Box Office Opening Event
400+ Artists Sign Letter Asking NEA to Reverse 'Prejudicial Changes'
Hulu's MID-CENTURY MODERN Sets Release Date

The musical, a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996, will stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Standbys.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer.  Wth Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng





Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos