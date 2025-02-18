Photos: First Look at THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

The Jonathan Larson project opens March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre.
Previews are officially underway for The Jonathan Larson Project, which has an official opening on March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre for a 16 week limited engagement. Check out a first look at the cast in action below and learn more about the songs featured in the new show here.
The musical, a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996, will stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Standbys.
Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer. Wth Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Andy Mientus, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jason Tam
Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Jason Tam
Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Jason Tam, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat
Andy Mientus, Lauren Marcus, Jason Tam, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat