THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT To Close This Month

The Jonathan Larson Project, the world premiere musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996, will play its final performance on Sunday, March 30.

The production, originally scheduled for a 16-week Off-Broadway engagement through June 10, began previews on Friday, February 14 and opened on Monday, March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre. It will have played 27 previews and 24 regular performances by closing.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer. The five-person cast features Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam.

Wth Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng. The show has scenic design by Michael Schweikardt; costume design by Tracy Christensen; lighting design by Adam Honoré and Shannon Clarke; sound design by Justin Stasiw; video design by Alex Basco Koch; and wig and hair design by J Jared Janas. Casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman with General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions. The production stage manager is E Sara Barnes.

When Jonathan Larson died unexpectedly at the age of 35, it was hours before his musical RENT took the world by storm. Larson was hailed posthumously as the voice of a generation, winning Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and achieving his life-long dream of changing Broadway forever... although he tragically wasn’t there to see it. In his apartment, he left behind hundreds of cassette tapes, scripts, music files, journals – boxes of his writing from shows that were never produced and projects that were never seen… until now.

The Jonathan Larson Project brings to the stage the extraordinary unheard songs of the writer who revolutionized Broadway. This powerful new musical asks how we can make a difference in the world today, with Larson’s voice reaching through time to inspire audiences. From presidential elections to environmental activism to creating and connecting despite every obstacle, Larson’s songs speak to our present time with stunning resonance.

At the same time, The Jonathan Larson Project reflects the journey of an unknown young artist, struggling against rejection, making ends meet as a waiter in a diner, and finding his voice... which he has no idea will someday lead to triumph and enduring fame. The show includes cut songs from RENT and tick, tick… BOOM! as well as songs that have never been performed in a theater before. Fortunately for the world of musical theatre, Larson gave us more to see—and that work has finally hit the stage.