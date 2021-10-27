Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
Photos: First Look at Sharon D. Clarke and the Cast of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE; Opening Tonight!

Caroline, or Change opens tonight, October 27, 2021 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

Oct. 27, 2021  

All new photos have been released for Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change.

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline, or Change opens tonight, October 27, 2021 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through January 9, 2022.

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Arica Jackson, Sharon D. Clarke

Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, Sharon D. Clarke

Sharon D. Clarke, Arica Jackson

Tamika Lawrence, Sharon D. Clarke

Caissie Levy, Sharon D. Clarke

Sharon D. Clarke, Samantha Williams

Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D. Clarke, Harper Miles

Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D. Clarke, Arica Jackson, Harper Miles

Sharon D. Clarke

Company

Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas, Sharon D. Clarke, Arica Jackson, Caissie Levy

Jaden Myles Waldman, Sharon D. Clarke

Sharon D. Clarke

Sharon D. Clarke, Samantha Williams

Nya, Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas

Sharon D. Clarke, Samantha Williams

Nasia Thomas, Harper Miles, Nya, Arica Jackson, Sharon D. Clarke

Company


