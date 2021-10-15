Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Paper Mill Playhouse

See production photos from Paper Mill Playhouse opening production of the 2021-2022 season, Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.



The production will open this Sunday, October 17th and run through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/.



This groundbreaking musical put three-time Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown on the map. From the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of the Fifth Avenue penthouse, Songs for a New World transports audiences through time to meet a startling array of characters on the brink of a life-changing decision. Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) weaves their stories together in a powerful collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices we make.



Songs for a New World features Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Paper Mill's The King and I, Broadway's Finding Neverland), Andrew Kober (Paper Mill's Cinderella, Broadway's Beautiful) and Mia Pinero (Ivo van Hove's Broadway revival of West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's New Voices and Sing in a New Year!) and Olivia Hernandez (The Cape Playhouse's Songs for a New World) understudying. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



The production features choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill's Dreamgirls), music supervision by Georgia Stitt (NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!") and music direction by Sinai Tabak (Broadway's The Cher Show), who will also conduct. The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Jen Caprio (Paper Mill's Beehive), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story), sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows), and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill). Frank Lombardi (Paper Mill's Unmasked) is the Production Stage Manager.



Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.