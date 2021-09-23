Photos: First Look at Ruben Santiago-Hudson in LACKAWANNA BLUES

The Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues is now in performances and will open next Tuesday, September 28 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.