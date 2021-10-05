Photos: First Look at Norm Lewis, Cleo King, Michael Urie & More in CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway

Production photos have been released of CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, making its Broadway premiere at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The play began previews Thursday, September 23, 2021, and will celebrate its Opening Night this Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

Check out photos below!

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway will include film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Associate Director, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), who becomes the youngest black director in Broadway history when he makes his debut this fall at age 27, the Chicken & Biscuits creative team also includes Scenic Designer Lawrence E. Moten III (Assoc., What the Constitution Means to Me, Hadestown), Tony Award®-nominated Costume Designer Dede Ayite (Slave Play, American Son), Lighting Designer Adam Honoré (Assoc., Derren Brown: Secret), Sound Designer Twi McCallum (Assoc., Pride & Prejudice at Long Wharf Theatre), and Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design by Nikiya Mathis (For Colored Girls). Production Stage Management is by lark hackshaw.

In September, global superstars and entrepreneurs Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas joined the lead producing team of the show, which also includes Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos.

Tickets & Performance Schedule

Tickets for the Broadway production of CHICKEN & BISCUITS are available now from $49.50, and can be purchased at www.Telecharge.com, 212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250), or at Circle in the Square Theatre Box Office on 50th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue in NYC. The regular playing schedule for CHICKEN & BISCUITS is: Tuesdays at 7:00PM, Wednesdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Thursdays at 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. Please check the website as there are occasional changes.