Photos: First Look at MILLIONS World Premiere Musical at Alliance Theatre

Now on stage through June 15, 2025.

By: May. 28, 2025
BroadwayWorld has a first look at video of the cast of MILLIONS, a world premiere musical at the Alliance Theatre. MILLIONS is inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s novel and film, and features a book by Bob Martin, original score by Adam Guettel, and direction by Bartlett Sher. The production will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through June 15, 2025.

The cast of MILLIONS is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as The Thief, Yair Keydar as Anthony, Leigh Ellen Jones as Maureen, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Dorothy, and Steven Pasquale as Ron. Additional cast members include Jackson Arthur, Jonah Harmon, Cameron McCrae, Adrienne Ocfemia, Brad Raymond, Robert Stanton, Carla R. Stewart, and Billy Harrigan Tighe. The ensemble features Morgan Crumbly, Claire Davy, Kate Fahrner, Ann Sanders, Wyatt Wilkerson, and Gabriel Zenone, with production swings Hunter Brown and Noelle McIntyre.

The creative team for MILLIONS includes Choreographer Dell Howlett, Scenic Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Don Holder, Sound Designer Justin Ellington, Projection Designers Ben Pearcy and Brad Peterson, and Fight Choreographer Jake Guinn. Kimberly Grigsby serves as Music Director.

MILLIONS runs through June 15, 2025, at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta. The original film, which inspired the musical, is currently streaming on Disney+ and holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney

Yair Keydar and Keenan Barrett

Carla R. Stewart and Keenan Barrett

Carla R. Stewart and Keenan Barrett

Ensemble

Ruthie Ann Miles and young performers

Ruthie Ann Miles and Keenan Barrett

Keenan Barrett and Yair Keydar

Ruthie Ann Miles, Steven Pasquale, and young performers

Ruthie Ann Miles and Steven Pasquale

Brad Raymond and Keenan Barrett

Shuler Hensley and Keenan Barrett

Keenan Barrett and Leigh Ellen Jones

Keenan Barrett

Keenan Barrett and Yair Keydar

Robert Stanton, Keenan Barrett, and Yair Keydar

Hunter Brown and Shuler Hensley

Hunter Brown and Shuler Hensley

Steven Pasquale

Shuler Hensley and Keenan Barrett

Shuler Hensley and Keenan Barrett

Keenan Barrett and cast

Steven Pasquale and Keenan Barrett

Steven Pasquale

Leigh Ellen Jones and Keenan Barrett

Yair Keydar, Steven Pasquale, and Keenan Barrett

Steven Pasquale, Yair Keydar, Keenan Barrett, and Ruthie Ann Miles



