Photos: First Look at MAN OF GOD at Geffen Playhouse

During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. And Mimi's out for blood, as usual. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along-and decide they're definitely gonna do something about it.

The cast features Shirley Chen as Samantha, Emma Galbraith as Jen, Erin Rae Li as Mimi, Albert Park as Pastor, and Ji-young Yoo as Kyung-Hwa.

