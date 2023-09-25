Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

The pair will begin performances tonight, 25 September.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

All new photos have been released of Jake Shears as The Emcee and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Starting performances tonight, 25 September, Jake and Rebecca join Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

Emily Benjamin will continue as the production's alternate Sally Bowles until 18 October, with Nic Myers taking over (scheduled to perform once a week) from 19 October.

Also joining the company today are Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela LisondraNic MyersAndy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

From 16 October, the prologue company will be Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew LinnieAine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Cabaret
Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Jake Shears

Cabaret
Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Jake Shears

Cabaret
Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Cabaret
Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Cabaret
Jake Shears

Cabaret
Jake Shears




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: See New Images of Apatow & Park in CABARET Photo
Photos: See New Images of Apatow & Park in CABARET

See new photos of Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club!

2
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Check out the video here!

3
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

4
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET Photo
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year’s Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical and we have a new video trailer for the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special TableBroadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special Table
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever 'Good Times Button Day' This ThursdayA BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever 'Good Times Button Day' This Thursday
Interview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYCInterview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYC
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On BroadwayTHE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO

Recommended For You