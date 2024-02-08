Photos: First Look at Darren Criss & Evan Rachel Wood in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Suddenly, see more! Check out new production images of Evan Rachel Wood as Audrey, and Darren Criss as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Wood and Criss made their debut in the musical Tuesday, January 30, at the Westside Theatre.

Wood and Criss lead the cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opposite Tony-nominated Broadway veteran Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, and Johnny Newcomb.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).