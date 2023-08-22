Photos: First Look at Austin Scott in & JULIET

Broadway has a new Shakespeare! Austin Scott has just joined the cast of & Juliet, replacing Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands. Check out new photos of him in action!

With nine Tony Award nominations, & Juliet continues to play to sold-out crowds night after night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd St).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Scott, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

Austin Scott originated the role of Joe Scott in the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. Prior to that, he made his Broadway debut as Hamilton on Broadway and National Tour for over two years. On screen, he recently co-starred in the Netflix feature film A Jazzman’s Blues written and directed by Tyler Perry, and has guest starred on “Pose” and “Sistas”. Austin can next be seen as NBA star Blake Griffin in the FX Limited Series “The Sterling Affairs” and in the Peacock movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case.