Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For NotAmuse Theater's THE LEG

Check out photos from inside rehearsals for notAmuse Theater's Devised Dance Theater Piece The Leg. The Leg is an ensemble-based physical theatre performance that uses Butoh, Bouffon and Puppetry to explore the links between spirituality, pain, pleasure and politics.

Drawing from the writings of Foucault and Preciado, this devised hybrid movement piece combines laughter and danger to explore the idea that we are all political fiction alive.

The Leg was devised and will be performed by the ensemble: Eleanore Pienta, Eilish Henderson, Mark Bankin, Nicolas Norena, Tallie Medel, Rina Dutta and Zachary Desmond. The creative team includes Choreography by Mark Bankin, Production Design by Katerina Marcelja, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, Sound Design by Ryan Gamblin, and Costume & Set Design by Katerina Marcelja. The production Stage Manager is Julie Cai.

Performances are scheduled on Friday, May 23 at 8pm (preview), Saturday, May 24 at 8pm (opening night), Tuesday, May 27 at 8pm, Wednesday, May 28 at 8pm, Thursday, May 29 at 8pm, Friday, May 30 at 8pm, Saturday, May 31 at 8pm, Tuesday, June 3 at 8pm, Wednesday, June 4 at 8pm, Thursday, June 5 at 8pm, Friday, June 6 at 8pm, and Saturday, June 7 at 8pm.

Tickets: General Admission $30; Supporter $40; On A Budget $20; 2 for $50 (Pay what you can tickets available on the preview, Friday 23rd) are available for advance purchase at https://notamuse-theleg.eventbrite.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.