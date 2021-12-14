Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: FLYING OVER SUNSET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Flying Over Sunset is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Dec. 14, 2021  

Lincoln Center Theater's new musical, Flying Over Sunset just celebrated opening night at Vivian Beaumont Theater last night, marking the final Broadway opening of 2021.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and stars Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Flying Over Sunset
Donna Murphy

Flying Over Sunset
Donna Murphy

Flying Over Sunset
Donna Murphy and Calvin Bates

Flying Over Sunset
Donna Vivino

Flying Over Sunset
Donna Vivino

Flying Over Sunset
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Flying Over Sunset
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Flying Over Sunset
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Colin Hanlon

Flying Over Sunset
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Colin Hanlon

Flying Over Sunset
Michael Winther and Colin Hanlon

Flying Over Sunset
Michael Winther

Flying Over Sunset
Michael Winther

Flying Over Sunset
David Hyde Pierce

Flying Over Sunset
Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce

Flying Over Sunset
Rebecca Night

Flying Over Sunset
Rebecca Night and Kirsty Woodward

Flying Over Sunset
Douglas Carter Beane

Flying Over Sunset
Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn

Flying Over Sunset
Graciela Daniele and Jules Fisher

Flying Over Sunset
Stephen Flaherty

Flying Over Sunset
Composer Tom Kitt

Flying Over Sunset
Composer Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto

Flying Over Sunset
Composer Tom Kitt, Julia Laura Kitt, Michael Kitt and Rita Pietropinto

Flying Over Sunset
Mimi Lieber and Daniel Sullivan

Flying Over Sunset
Susan Stroman

Flying Over Sunset
Danny Burstein

Flying Over Sunset
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Flying Over Sunset
Sarna Lapine and Wilson Chin

Flying Over Sunset
J.T. Rogers

Flying Over Sunset
poses at the opening night of the new musical "Flyi

Flying Over Sunset
N'Kenge

Flying Over Sunset
Grace Field and N'Kenge

Flying Over Sunset
Lyricist Michael Korie

Flying Over Sunset
Choreographer Michelle Dorrance

Flying Over Sunset
Dr. Blythe Adamson

Flying Over Sunset
Projections Designer Ben Pearcy and Lighting Designer Bradley King

Flying Over Sunset
Paul Rudnick

Flying Over Sunset
Paul Telfer

Flying Over Sunset
Reza Salazar

Flying Over Sunset
Set Designer Beowulf Boritt

Flying Over Sunset
Samantha Massell

Flying Over Sunset
Lee Roy Reams

Flying Over Sunset
Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoor

Flying Over Sunset
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Flying Over Sunset
Chip Zien

Flying Over Sunset
Danny Gardner

Flying Over Sunset
Danny Gardner

Flying Over Sunset
Choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Susan Stroman

Flying Over Sunset
Choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Susan Stroman

Flying Over Sunset
Atticus Ware and Patrick Scott McDermott

Flying Over Sunset
Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Carmen Cusack

Flying Over Sunset
Carmen Cusack

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella

Flying Over Sunset
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella, Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella, Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Carmen Cusack and Kanisha Marie Feliciano

Flying Over Sunset
Kanisha Marie Feliciano

Flying Over Sunset
Kanisha Marie Feliciano

Flying Over Sunset
Michele Ragusa and Kanisha Marie Feliciano

Flying Over Sunset
Michele Ragusa

Flying Over Sunset
Michele Ragusa

Flying Over Sunset
Kate Marilley, Michele Ragusa and Aria Braswell

Flying Over Sunset
Nehal Joshi

Flying Over Sunset
Nehal Joshi

Flying Over Sunset
Laura Shoop

Flying Over Sunset
Laura Shoop

Flying Over Sunset
Laura Shoop and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Laura Shoop and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Atticus Ware

Flying Over Sunset
Atticus Ware

Flying Over Sunset
Atticus Ware and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Danny Gardner and Patrick Scott McDermott

Flying Over Sunset
Emily Pynenburg

Flying Over Sunset
Emily Pynenburg

Flying Over Sunset
Emily Pynenburg and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Tony Roach

Flying Over Sunset
Tony Roach

Flying Over Sunset
Kate Marilley and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Kate Marilley

Flying Over Sunset
Kate Marilley

Flying Over Sunset
Michael Winther, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner and Tony Roach

Flying Over Sunset
Aria Braswell

Flying Over Sunset
Aria Braswell

Flying Over Sunset
Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Yazbeck, Choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Atticus Ware

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Atticus Ware, Patrick Scott McDermott and Aria Braswell

Flying Over Sunset
Carmen Cusack and Choreographer Michelle Dorranc

Flying Over Sunset
Katie Huff and husband Tony Yazbeck

Flying Over Sunset
The Cast of "Flying Over Sunset"

Flying Over Sunset
Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton

Flying Over Sunset
Signage at Lincoln Center Theater


