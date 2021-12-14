Photos: FLYING OVER SUNSET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Flying Over Sunset is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
Lincoln Center Theater's new musical, Flying Over Sunset just celebrated opening night at Vivian Beaumont Theater last night, marking the final Broadway opening of 2021.
FLYING OVER SUNSET has book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and stars Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.
Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Donna Murphy and Calvin Bates
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Colin Hanlon
Michael Winther and Colin Hanlon
Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce
Rebecca Night and Kirsty Woodward
Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn
Graciela Daniele and Jules Fisher
Composer Tom Kitt
Composer Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto
Composer Tom Kitt, Julia Laura Kitt, Michael Kitt and Rita Pietropinto
Mimi Lieber and Daniel Sullivan
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush
poses at the opening night of the new musical "Flyi
N'Kenge
Grace Field and N'Kenge
Lyricist Michael Korie
Choreographer Michelle Dorrance
Dr. Blythe Adamson
Projections Designer Ben Pearcy and Lighting Designer Bradley King
Set Designer Beowulf Boritt
Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoor
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Susan Stroman
Atticus Ware and Patrick Scott McDermott
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck
Robert Sella, Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton
Carmen Cusack and Kanisha Marie Feliciano
Michele Ragusa and Kanisha Marie Feliciano
Michele Ragusa
Kate Marilley, Michele Ragusa and Aria Braswell
Laura Shoop and Harry Hadden-Paton
Danny Gardner and Patrick Scott McDermott
Emily Pynenburg and Tony Yazbeck
Kate Marilley and Harry Hadden-Paton
Michael Winther, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner and Tony Roach
Aria Braswell
Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Yazbeck, Choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Atticus Ware
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck
Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Atticus Ware, Patrick Scott McDermott and Aria Braswell
Carmen Cusack and Choreographer Michelle Dorranc
Katie Huff and husband Tony Yazbeck
The Cast of "Flying Over Sunset"
Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton
Signage at Lincoln Center Theater