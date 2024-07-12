Photos: EMPIRE Celebrates Opening Night at New World Stages

Empire runs through September 22 at New World Stages.

By: Jul. 12, 2024
Empire: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

EMPIRE: The Musical just celebrated its opening night at New World Stages. The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, is directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!
 
Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire.  With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.
 
The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Jessica Ranville, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 




Videos