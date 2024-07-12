Photos: EMPIRE Celebrates Opening Night at New World Stages

Empire runs through September 22 at New World Stages.
|
EMPIRE: The Musical just celebrated its opening night at New World Stages. The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, is directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!
Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire. With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.
The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Jessica Ranville, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Howard Kaye
Howard Kaye
Kiana Kabeary
Kiana Kabeary
Kennedy Perez
Kennedy Perez
Danny Iktomi Bevins
Danny Iktomi Bevins
Jessica Ranville
Jessica Ranville
Joseph Fierberg, Kennedy Perez
Kiana Kabeary, Ethan Saviet
Julia Louise Hosack, Morgan Cowling
Kiana Kabeary, Devin Cortez
Stage Management Team
Matt Gibson, Paul Salvatoriello, Howard Kaye, Albert Guerzon
Matt Gibson, Paul Salvatoriello, Kaitlyn Davidson, Howard Kaye, Albert Guerzon
T.J. Newton, Julia Louise Hosack, Matt Gibson
Julia Louise Hosack, Jessica Ranville
Jessica Ranville, Kaitlyn Davidson
Albert Guerzon, Kaitlyn Davidson
Alexandra Frohlinger, Kaitlyn Davidson
T.J. Newton, Jessica Ranville, April Ortiz, Kiana Kabeary, Danny Iktomi Bevins
The cast of EMPIRE
The company of EMPIRE
Ethan Saviet, Joseph Fierberg, Robbie Serrano, Joel Douglas, Kiana Kabeary, J Savage, Danny Iktomi Bevins, Devin Cortez, T.J. Newton
Videos