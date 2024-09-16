News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Drew Gehling as 'Shakespeare' in & JULIET on Broadway

The current cast of & Juliet  includes Maya Boyd as 'Juliet', Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway', and more.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Get a first look at photos of Drew Gehling as Shakespeare in & Juliet on Broadway below!  

The current cast of & Juliet  includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet’, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angelique,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel AssettaAndrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil ColganVirgil GadsonNajah HetsbergerMakai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan KaneAlaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. MaldonadoBrittany NicholasAva NobleJasmine RafaelMatt RaffyTiernan Tunnicliffe.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.





