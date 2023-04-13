Photos: Disney Unveils New Photos of THE LITTLE MERMAID Featuring Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey & More

Disney has released new photos from the upcoming live-action reimagining of "The Little Mermaid."

The photos feature a first look at Harry Potter & the Cursed Child alum Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character in the film. They also feature Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, plus a look inside filming.

"The Little Mermaid," helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

Disney has also released a new featurette for the upcoming film, featuring new footage and interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken, and more. Watch it here.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland").

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, p.g.a., ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, p.g.a., with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

Check out the new photos here:



Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel



Melissa McCarthy as Ursula



Halle Bailey as Ariel and Javier Bardem as King Triton



Cinematographer Dion Beebe, Director Rob Marshall, and Producer John DeLuca on the set of Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID



Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina



Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric



Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric