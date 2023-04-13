Video: Disney Releases an Inside Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken & More

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has released an inside look at the upcoming live action film reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

The new featurette features interviews with stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Awkwafina, plus songwriters Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, and director Rob Marshall.

The video also features new footage from the upcoming film, including moments from "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Part Of Your World," "Kiss the Girl," and more.

Disney has also released brand-new photos from the upcoming film, featuring a first look at Harry Potter & the Cursed Child alum Noma Dumezweni as a new character in the film. Check them out here.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, p.g.a., ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, p.g.a., with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The brand new soundtrack for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is available now to Pre-Save, PreAdd or Pre-Order here.

