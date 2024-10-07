Photos: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in Rehearsal For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from rehearsal for Maybe Happy Ending, the new musical starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Check out the photos below!

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING features music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) and Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth) star in this new musical, along with Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”), Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song), Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS); Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future, Broadway), Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Miserables, National Tour).

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will begin previews on Wednesday, October 16, and officially open ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, November 12 at The Belasco Theatre. The red-carpet company celebration will be held on Monday, November 11.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.