Photos: Darren Criss, Sara Bareilles & More Attend MAYBE HAPPY VALENTINE'S With Dez Duron

On Valentine's Day, Refinery Rooftop hosted Maybe Happy Valentine’s, a live performance by the talented Dez Duron. A The Voice alum, Dez made his Broadway debut last year in the hit production Maybe Happy Ending. Check out photos from the event.
The intimate, one-night-only Valentine’s Day performance drew a star-studded crowd. Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending star Darren Criss supported his castmate, while Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles cheered from the audience.
Lead actress of Maybe Happy Ending, Helen J. Shen, was spotted with her boyfriend, Andrew Barth Feldman, who recently starred in No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Rising star Angela Birchett, recently cast in Broadway’s new musical Hell’s Kitchen, surprised guests with a special musical appearance.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Andrew Barth Feldman, Helen J. Shen
Helen J. Shen, Dez Duron, Sara Bareilles and Guests
