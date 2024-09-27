News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim & More in YELLOW FACE on Broadway

Yellow Face will open on October 1, 2024.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
Next up from Roundabout Theatre Company is the new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman, which will open at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 1. Check out a first look at the cast in action!

Yellow Face will feature Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.” Meet the cast of Yellow Face below!

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus









