Death Of A Salesman
Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night

Death of a Salesman is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The best of Broadway flocked to the Hudson Theatre last night, where Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman officially opened on Broadway. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

Sharon D Clarke and Wendell Pierce

Sharon D Clarke

Sharon D Clarke

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Sharon D Clarke and Wendell Pierce

McKinley Belcher III, Sharon D Clarke, Wendell Pierce, Andre De Shields and Khris Davis

Chelsea Lee Williams, Stephen Stocking, McKinley Belcher III, Sharon D Clarke, Wendell Pierce, Andre De Shields, Lynn Hawley, Khris Davis, Grace Porter, Blake DeLong and Delaney Williams

McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis

McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis

McKinley Belcher III

McKinley Belcher III

Khris Davis

Khris Davis

McKinley Belcher III and Grace Porter

McKinley Belcher III and Grace Porter

Susie McKenna and Sharon D Clarke

Susie McKenna and Sharon D Clarke

Blake DeLong

Blake DeLong

Delaney Williams

Delaney Williams

Stephen Stocking

Stephen Stocking

Grace Porter, Chelsea Lee Williams, Sharon D Clarke and Lynn Hawley

Grace Porter, Chelsea Lee Williams, Sharon D Clarke and Lynn Hawley

Chelsea Lee Williams

Chelsea Lee Williams

Lynn Hawley

Lynn Hawley

Grace Porter

Grace Porter

Kevin Ramessar

Kevin Ramessar

Jerome Preston Bates

Shona Tucker

Director Miranda Cromwell

Director Miranda Cromwell

Composer Femi Temowo and Miranda Cromwell

Producer Cindy Tolan and Director Miranda Cromwell

Associate Director TaNisha Fordham and Director Miranda Cromwell

Associate Director TaNisha Fordham and Director Miranda CromwellAssociate Director TaNisha Fordham and Director Miranda Cromwell

Director Miranda Cromwell and Producer Chris Harper

Steven Chaikelson and Producer Cindy Tolan

Ambassador Theater Group's Kristin Caskey and Producer Cindy Tolan

Jo Cromwell and Director Miranda Cromwell

Karl Collins and Director Miranda Cromwell

Karl Collins and Director Miranda Cromwell

Death of a Salesman Understudies & Standby's


