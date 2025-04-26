Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER's Megan Hilty Gets Honored with Her Sardi's Portrait!

Hilty is currently playing the role of Madeline Ashton on Broadway.
Megan Hilty, who is currently portraying the role of Madeline Ashton in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, recently received her Sardi's portrait! See the photos below.
Others were there to celebrate the new portrait, including Bernedette Petters and fellow co star Jennifer Simard. The company for Death Becomes Her was also there to see the new image.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius
Megan Hilty poses with the company of "Death Becomes Her"
Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty
Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius
Megan Hilty and Bernadette Peters
Megan Hilty, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher
Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber
Julia Mattison, Christopher Gattelli, Megan Hilty and Noel Carey
Megan Hilty and Marcia Goldberg
Megan Hilty and Charlie Roina
Noel Carey, Megan Hilty, Julia Mattison and Christopher Gattelli
Josh Lamon, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Worsing and Christopher Sieber
Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher
Bernadette Peters posing with Mary Tyler Moore's portrait
Celisse Henderson and Eden Espinosa
Megan Hilty's Sardi's portrait
