Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER's Megan Hilty Gets Honored with Her Sardi's Portrait!

Megan Hilty, who is currently portraying the role of Madeline Ashton in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, recently received her Sardi's portrait! See the photos below.

Others were there to celebrate the new portrait, including Bernedette Petters and fellow co star Jennifer Simard. The company for Death Becomes Her was also there to see the new image.

About the show

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty



Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius



Megan Hilty poses with the company of "Death Becomes Her"



Megan Hilty and Eden Espinosa



Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty



Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty



Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius



Megan Hilty and Bernadette Peters



Megan Hilty, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher



Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber



Josh Lamon and Megan Hilty



Julia Mattison, Christopher Gattelli, Megan Hilty and Noel Carey



Megan Hilty and Marcia Goldberg



Megan Hilty and Charlie Roina



Noel Carey, Megan Hilty, Julia Mattison and Christopher Gattelli



Josh Lamon, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Worsing and Christopher Sieber



Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher



Bernadette Peters posing with Mary Tyler Moore's portrait



Celisse Henderson and Eden Espinosa



Megan Hilty's Sardi's portrait