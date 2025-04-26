 tracking pixel
Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER's Megan Hilty Gets Honored with Her Sardi's Portrait!

Hilty is currently playing the role of Madeline Ashton on Broadway.

By: Apr. 26, 2025
Megan Hilty, who is currently portraying the role of Madeline Ashton in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, recently received her Sardi's portrait! See the photos below.

Others were there to celebrate the new portrait, including Bernedette Petters and fellow co star Jennifer Simard. The company for Death Becomes Her was also there to see the new image. 

About the show 

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty
Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius
Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius

Megan Hilty poses with the company of "Death Becomes Her"
Megan Hilty poses with the company of "Death Becomes Her"

Megan Hilty and Eden Espinosa
Megan Hilty and Eden Espinosa

Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty
Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty

Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty
Bernadette Peters and Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius
Megan Hilty and Max Klimavicius

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty and Bernadette Peters
Megan Hilty and Bernadette Peters

Megan Hilty, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher
Megan Hilty, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber
Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber

Josh Lamon and Megan Hilty
Josh Lamon and Megan Hilty

Julia Mattison, Christopher Gattelli, Megan Hilty and Noel Carey
Julia Mattison, Christopher Gattelli, Megan Hilty and Noel Carey

Megan Hilty and Marcia Goldberg
Megan Hilty and Marcia Goldberg

Megan Hilty and Charlie Roina
Megan Hilty and Charlie Roina

Noel Carey, Megan Hilty, Julia Mattison and Christopher Gattelli
Noel Carey, Megan Hilty, Julia Mattison and Christopher Gattelli

Josh Lamon, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Worsing and Christopher Sieber
Josh Lamon, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Worsing and Christopher Sieber

Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher
Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Brian Gallagher, son Ronan Gallagher and daughter Viola Gallagher

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Bernadette Peters posing with Mary Tyler Moore's portrait
Bernadette Peters posing with Mary Tyler Moore's portrait

Celisse Henderson and Eden Espinosa
Celisse Henderson and Eden Espinosa

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty's Sardi's portrait
Megan Hilty's Sardi's portrait

