Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Drops New Artwork for Broadway Run

See new key art for the Broadway premiere of the drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago). Preview performances begin Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street, NYC); opening night is Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

For more information visit: DeathBecomesHer.com.