Photos: DEAD OUTLAW Celebrates Tony Award Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dead Outlaw held a Tony Award Nomination Celebration pre-show yesterday evening after their 7 nominations! See photos here!

Nominations include Best Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre – Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical – Itamar Moses, Best Direction of a Musical – David Cromer, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical – Andrew Durand, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical – Julia Knitel, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical – Jeb Brown.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. See the full list of Tony nominations HERE!