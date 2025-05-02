 tracking pixel
Photos: DEAD OUTLAW Celebrates Tony Award Nominations

Dead Outlaw received 7 Tony Award nominations.

By: May. 02, 2025
Dead Outlaw held a Tony Award Nomination Celebration pre-show yesterday evening after their 7 nominations! See photos here! 

Nominations include Best Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre – Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical – Itamar Moses, Best Direction of a Musical – David Cromer, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical – Andrew Durand, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical – Julia Knitel, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical – Jeb Brown. 

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. See the full list of Tony nominations HERE!






