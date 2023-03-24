Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker visit KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Kimberly Akimbo was recently visited by Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the stars met the show's cast backstage. Check out photos below!
Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Bonnie Milligan and Cynthia Nixon
Bonnie Milligan, Cynthia Nixon and Alli Mauzey
Cynthia Nixon and Victoria Clark
Bonnie Milligan, Nina White, Cynthia Nixon, Ally Mauzey, Skye Alyssa Friedman and Fernell Hogan
Cynthia Nixon and Alli Mauzey
Cynthia Nixon and Steven Boyer
Justin Cooley, Cynthia Nixon and Victoria Clark
Michael Tucker, Justin Cooley, Jill Eikenberry, Cynthia Nixon, Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer and Bonnie Milligan
Michael Tucker, Bonnie Milligan and Jill Eikenberry
Cynthia Nixon, Victoria Clark and Jill Eikenberry
Related Stories
See Sex and the City star Kristin Davis visiting Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway!
Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording is available today in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14. Listen to the full album here!
Just last week, Wollman Rink became Kimberly Akimbo's Skater Planet! Days ahead of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release (available now) the show celebrated on skates. Check out photos from the special day.
The Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14, and is currently available for pre-order. The album is produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Get an exclusive first listen to 'Good Kid' performed by Justin Cooley here!
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DANCIN'
March 20, 2023
The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre! Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Below, check out photos of the celebrity arrivals!
Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 20, 2023
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
March 20, 2023
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: Go Backstage at QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth at CHICAGO
March 18, 2023
On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out our photos here!
Photos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGO
March 17, 2023
Broadway legend John Kander, who is currently represented on Broadway with Chicago and New York, New York, celebrates his 96th birthday tomorrow, March 18. To celebrate the headed to the Ambassador Theatre to pose with the ladies of Chicago!