Photos: Catch Never Before Seen Images of Frankie Grande and Marla Mindelle In TITANIQUE

Get a first look at Titanique, opening tonight, Thursday June 23, at the Asylum NYC. The irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical is a send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Leading the cast are the show's co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed") as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg.

Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble.



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart,

Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.



Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue, and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl; Mr. Saturday Night; Little Shop). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner

Nicholas Connell, and casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon

(Is This a Room/ Dana H.), and the Assistant Stage Manager is Rebecca Guskin.



Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well

as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.



Tickets are available from $38-$98.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid