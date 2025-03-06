Photos: Cassadee Pope, Max Jenkins, Lea DeLaria, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More in TITANIQUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of the new cast of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Dee Roscioli, who continues to lead the cast as Celine Dion, has been newly joined by Grammy nominee & winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Cassadee Pope as Rose, Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins as Jack, Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor Lea DeLaria as Ruth, Drama League nominee Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber, Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Theater World Award winner Callum Francis as Cal, and Broadway favorite Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg.



All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade