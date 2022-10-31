Photos: Cameron Crowe & More Celebrate Opening of ALMOST FAMOUS Photo Exhibition
Preston and Crowe presented a selection of never-before seen photographs from the seminal 2000 movie, along with new images from the musical Almost Famous.
Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and famed rock photographer Neal
Preston hosted an Almost Famous Opening Reception Photo Exhibition, along with a
few special guests last night at the Morrison Hotel Gallery.
See photos below!
Preston and Crowe presented a selection of never-before seen photographs
from the seminal 2000 movie, along with new images from the musical Almost
Famous. Almost Famous will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) on November 3, 2022.
Cameron Crowe and Neal Preston
Casey Likes, Julia Cassandra, Emily Schultheis and Rob Colletti
Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt and Casey Likes
Tom Kitt, Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe, Casey Likes and Neal Preston
Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt and Neal Preston
Casey Likes and Tom Kitt
Rob Colletti, Van Hughes and Shea Renne
Ambiance at Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" Exhibition at Morrison Hotel Gallery
Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" portraits at Morrison Hotel Gallery
Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" portraits at Morrison Hotel Gallery
Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" portraits at Morrison Hotel Gallery
Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" portraits at Morrison Hotel Gallery
