Photos: Bruce Springsteen Visits GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

The Winter Garden Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Music superstar Bruce Springsteen stopped by a recent performance of Good Night, and Good Luck and posed with the cast after the show. Check out photos below.

Good Night, and Good Luck is currently playing at the Winter Garden Theatre and recently received 5 Tony Award nominations, including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for Mr. Clooney. In addition, it was recently announced that, in partnership with TodayTix, 2,000 tickets are being subsidized by the production to New York City Public School students – including those studying journalism.

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow's legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas