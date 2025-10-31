Photos: Broadway Halloween Costumes Shared By BroadwayWorld Readers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happy Halloween! In honor of the spookiest day of the year, BroadwayWorld readers have shared their Broadway-inspired costumes with us on social media. From Death Becomes Her to Wicked to Sunset Blvd., these costumes proved that there's no one more ready for Halloween than theatre kids.

As Halloween festivities continue, use #BWWHalloween to share your Broadway-inspired Halloween costumes with us. Check back here for updates with even more costumes!

Check them out below!

cause life is short but death is super long ? #BWWHalloween pic.twitter.com/P9IfQMpzcw — jenn (@livinforthecity) October 29, 2025