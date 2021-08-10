Photos: Broadway Gathers for the Premiere of THE SHOW MUST GO ON Documentary at the Majestic Theatre

Guests at the Majestic Theatre last night know that the show must go on! Theater director Sammi Cannold, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein, WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong, just premiered their new documentary film, The Show Must Go On. The film was presented in front of a live audience at the home of The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running show in Broadway history, to benefit and celebrate the work of The Actors Fund.

The event was the first time the Majestic Theatre has welcomed back an audience since the shutdown on March 12, 2020.

In the wake of the global pandemic, The Show Must Go On chronicles the race against time to save live theater and focuses in on some of the theater makers determined to win it. In March of 2020 and for the first time in history, the performing arts were decimated worldwide when theater shut down indefinitely in every country except one: South Korea. From the frontlines in Seoul, this film follows a company of artists involved in two theatrical productions--the World Tour of The Phantom of The Opera and the South Korean Tour of Cats-two of the productions that pushed ahead safely during the pandemic and helped show the way forward. And a continent away in the UK, the film simultaneously follows Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera among much else, as he uses the example set by his Korean colleagues to fight for theater's future on the West End and beyond. The Show Must Go On chronicles the survival of the performing arts and the worldwide resuscitation of an artform with the fate of a global industry at stake. But more importantly, the film tells a human story - one of the resilience of storytellers and their determination to come together to heal, create, and inspire. The Show Must Go On, co-directed and produced by Berinstein and Cannold, is executive produced by WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong.

