Photos: Broadway Community Attends WEST SIDE STORY Screening

Last night, the Broadway community was invited to an advance screening of the highly-anticipated film West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

The screening was hosted by members of the cast and creative team including Kevin McCollum, Brian d'Arcy James, Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, Paul Tazewell and Justin Peck. Check out photos from the event below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), who arranged the score; Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago"), who served as executive music producer for the film.

Paul Tazewell

Jeanine Tesori, Brian d'Arcy James and Paul Tazewell

Brian d'Arcy James

Josh Breckenridge

Marilyn D'Honau and Alicia Harding

Marilyn D'Honau

Alicia Harding

Tony Kushner

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray

Myles Frost

Justin Peck

Tony Kushner and Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum and Justin Peck

Kevin McCollum, Paul Tazewell and Justin Peck

Kevin McCollum, Paul Tazewell and Justin Peck

Jeanine Tesori

Tony Kushner