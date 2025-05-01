 tracking pixel
TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS - THE FULL LIST!
Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway

By: May. 01, 2025
Last night, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Potter in the original Harry Potter film series. Check out photos of her visit!

Bonnie met the cast after the show and participated in a talk back moderated by Felicia Fitzpatrick to talk about her experience making the films and seeing Cursed Child on stage.

Photos Credit: Andy HendersonPhotos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Felicia Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Wright

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright, Sarah Killough, Rachel Christopher and Megan Byrne

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Felicia Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Wright

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Sarah Killough, Rachel Christopher and Megan Byrne

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright with the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Image
Bonnie Wright with the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child






