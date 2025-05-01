Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Potter in the original Harry Potter film series. Check out photos of her visit!

Bonnie met the cast after the show and participated in a talk back moderated by Felicia Fitzpatrick to talk about her experience making the films and seeing Cursed Child on stage.