Photos: Bonnie Wright Stops By HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway

Bonnie met the cast after the show and participated in a talk back moderated by Felicia Fitzpatrick.
Last night, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Potter in the original Harry Potter film series. Check out photos of her visit!
Bonnie met the cast after the show and participated in a talk back moderated by Felicia Fitzpatrick to talk about her experience making the films and seeing Cursed Child on stage.
Photos Credit: Andy Henderson
Felicia Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough
Bonnie Wright, Sarah Killough, Rachel Christopher and Megan Byrne
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Bonnie Wright and Sarah Killough
Felicia Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Wright
Sarah Killough, Rachel Christopher and Megan Byrne
Bonnie Wright with the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Bonnie Wright with the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child