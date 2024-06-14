Photos: Billy Crystal Stops By THE WHO'S TOMMY On Broadway!

The Who's Tommy is currently playing at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.
The rockin' new Broadway production of The Who's Tommy is lighting up Broadway this spring. Comedy icon Billy Crystal stopped by the show this week for a visit with the show's cast and the show's director, Des McAnuff!
See photos from his visit below!
Tommy stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.
Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.
With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.
Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Billy Crystal, Des McAnuff and Janice Crystal
Billy Crystal, Quinten Kusheba, Cecilia Ann Popp, Reese Levine and Olive Ross-Kline
Christina Sajous, Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Bobby Conte, Billy Crystal and John Ambrosino
Billy Crystal and Production Stage Manager Tripp Phillips
