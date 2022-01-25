Photos: Ben Crawford, Emilie Kouatchou and More Star in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will celebrate its unprecedented 34th Anniversary on Broadway tomorrow night, Wednesday, January 26 at 7PM at The Majestic Theatre.

See all-new photos of the cast, including Emilie Kouatchou, the first Black actor to step into the leading role of Christine Daae on Broadway!

Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is the longest-running show in Broadway history.

Following the industry-wide shut down due to the Covid pandemic, the New York production reopened on October 22, with an outdoor block party that made headlines around the world. As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA remains an iconic New York City landmark. The 34th Anniversary will be the musical's staggering 13,471st performance, seen by more than 19 million people.

As previously announced, Emilie Kouatchou takes over as the Principal Christine the night of the Anniversary. Ms. Kouatchou made history in October as the first Black actor to play the role of 'Christine' on Broadway, when she was cast as the 'Christine' Alternate as part of the Reopening Broadway cast. This week, Julia Udine assumed the role of the 'Christine' Alternate.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

The PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest, with 27 members - performs under the musical supervision of David Caddick.

Ticket prices range from $29-$169, with Premium tickets also available. To order tickets and for complete performance and holiday schedules, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. Patrons can visit The Majestic Theatre Box Office (245 West 44th Street), Monday through Saturday, 10AM-6PM.