Photos: Beatty, Jackman, Schreiber and More in Rehearsals for Audible Shows

Audible and TOGETHER are launching a new collaboration that will include two fully-produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops to be mounted over eight weeks this spring at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. Get a look inside rehearsals here!



Headlined by two plays directed by Ian Rickson and presented in repertory will be the New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman (April 28 – June 18), and Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors, with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith (May 10 – June 18).

The collaboration rounds out Audible Theater’s sixth off-Broadway season at the Minetta Lane Theatre, where the company has produced numerous live shows since 2018. This marks the debut stage productions for Friedman and Jackman’s recently announced company, TOGETHER.



Photo credit: Guy Aroch

Audible and TOGETHER Rehearsals

