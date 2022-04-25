Photos: Beanie Feldstein and the Cast of FUNNY GIRL Take Their Opening Night Bows
FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre. Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.
Check out photos below of the cast taking their opening night bows!
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ramin Karimloo and Beanie Feldstein
Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Stephen Mark Lukas, Jared Grimes, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch
Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Stephen Mark Lukas, Jared Grimes, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Toni DiBuono, Debra Cardona and Martin Moran
Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Stephen Mark Lukas, Jared Grimes, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Toni DiBuono, Debra Cardona, Martin Moran, Leslie Blake Walker and Amber Ardolino
Jared Grimes, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch
Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch
Book Writer Harvey Fierstein
Beanie Feldstein and Book Writer Harvey Fierstein
Jared Grimes, Director Michael Mayer, Beanie Feldstein, Book Writer Harvey Fierstein and Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Director Michael Mayer, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein and Book Writer Harvey Fierstein
