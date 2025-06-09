Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Celebrates Its Tony Wins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a five-award sweep at the 2025 Tony Awards, the Buena Vista Social Club family gathered at Ascent Lounge in Midtown to celebrate one of the most memorable nights of the Broadway season. Check out photos from the celebration!

Cast members, musicians, and special guests toasted a production that brought Cuban rhythm, soul, and storytelling to the Broadway stage—and walked away with some of the night's top honors.

Among the evening’s notable guests was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stopped by the party after appearing in the Hamilton 10th anniversary tribute during the Tony ceremony.

Buena Vista Social Club was awarded Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Choreography (Delgado and Peck), Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans). The ensemble’s celebrated onstage musicians were also recognized with a Special Tony Award, honoring the band for their integral role in shaping the production’s vibrant soundscape.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton