Photos: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Company Meets the Press

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Outside Mullingar, Prodigal Son).

The cast of Brooklyn Laundry will include Florencia Lozano (“One Life to Live”), Cecily Strong (“SNL”), Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over) and David Zayas (The Cost of Living, “Dexter”).

Preview performances begin Tuesday, February 6 and opening night is Wednesday, February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar®-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.