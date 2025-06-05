Photos: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Stars Jasmine Amy Rogers Gets Her Very Own Sardi's Portrait

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's newest leading lady, Jasmine Amy Rogers, has been immortalized with a caricature at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant in New York City. The honor comes as Rogers continues to captivate audiences with her acclaimed performance as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical. Check out photos of the event!

The unveiling ceremony took place on June 3, 2025, with Rogers joined by her Boop! co-stars and members of the Broadway community. The event celebrated Rogers' remarkable Broadway debut and her Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

BOOP! The Musical continues its run at the Broadhurst Theatre, with Rogers' performance hailed as a standout in the 2025 Broadway season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas