Photos: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Stars Jasmine Amy Rogers Gets Her Very Own Sardi's Portrait

Boop! The Musical continues its run at the Broadhurst Theatre.
Broadway's newest leading lady, Jasmine Amy Rogers, has been immortalized with a caricature at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant in New York City. The honor comes as Rogers continues to captivate audiences with her acclaimed performance as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical. Check out photos of the event!
The unveiling ceremony took place on June 3, 2025, with Rogers joined by her Boop! co-stars and members of the Broadway community. The event celebrated Rogers' remarkable Broadway debut and her Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
BOOP! The Musical continues its run at the Broadhurst Theatre, with Rogers' performance hailed as a standout in the 2025 Broadway season.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Faith Prince and Ainsley Melham
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Jerry Mitchell
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Sardi's Max Klimavicius
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Sardi's Max Klimavicius
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Jerry Mitchell
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Friends & The Company of "BOOP! The Musical"
Jerry Mitchell and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Iain Young, Joshua Burrage and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers Portrait