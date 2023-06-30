Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look

BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look

Jun. 30, 2023

Great Scott! Performances begin tonight for Back to the Future: The Musical at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway and we've got a first look at two sizzling photos from the production! 

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Tom Viertel/ Steven Baruch/ Marc Routh/ Richard Frankel, Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, Robert L. Hutt, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Teresa Tsai, Bob McLynn, Gavin Kalin, Kimberly Magarro, Crush Music, Universal Theatrical Group, Sony Masterworks, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Neil Gooding Productions, Ricardo Marques, James L. Nederlander. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.


 



BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins previews on Broadway tomorrow, Friday, June 30th, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The production has announced its digital lottery and rush ticket policies. Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Back to the Future!

Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances tonight, Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. Meet the cast of Back to the Future here!

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. In this video, watch as Casey Likes, Roger Bart, and the rest of the cast get ready for Broadway!

Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press Photo
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press

See photos of the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical meeting the press!

