Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Gears Up For Its Broadway Run

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023, and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Head inside rehearsal with new photos of the Broadway cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as they gear up for their New York run.  

The official first day of rehearsals for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical was Monday, May 22nd. Cast, creatives, production team, and producers all gathered for a Meet & Greet, followed by a design presentation led by Tim Hatley and John Rando and a press event. 

The cast is working full throttle ahead to learn the entire show before previews begin on Friday, June 30th. John Rando, director, and Chris Bailey, choreographer, have been working with the cast to stage the Act 1 closing number, “Something About That Boy.”

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by half a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown.  But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson




