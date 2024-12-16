News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Aubrey Plaza Visits SWEPT AWAY on Broadway

See photos of Plaza with John Gallagher Jr. and more from the cast!

Dec. 16, 2024
The Broadway production of Swept Away is currently running at the Longacre Theatre through Sunday, December 29. See photos of Aubrey Plaza visiting the production here! 

The musical features a a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Logan and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The cast features Wayne DuvallStark SandsJohn Gallagher Jr., Adrian Blake Enscoe and more.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  








