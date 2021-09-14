Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS

The Last of the Love Letters plays through Sunday, September 26th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

Sep. 14, 2021  

Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated opening night of the World Premiere play The Last of the Love Letters. The Last of the Love Letters is written by and features Ngozi Anyanwu and is directed by Patricia McGregor. The Last of the Love Letters plays a limited engagement through Sunday, September 26th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Last of the Love Letters features Ngozi Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts and Xavier Scott Evans.

Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu

Daniel J Watts, Ngozi Anyanwu and Xavier Scott Evans

Daniel J Watts, Ngozi Anyanwu and Xavier Scott Evans

Daniel J Watts

Daniel J Watts, Ngozi Anyanwu and Xavier Scott Evans

Daniel J Watts and Ngozi Anyanwu

Daniel J Watts, Ngozi Anyanwu and Xavier Scott Evans

Ronald Peet

Ronald Peet

Vinie Burroughs

Knud Adams

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

Hadi Tabbal

Hadi Tabbal

Deborah Brown and Hadi Tabbal

Glenn Davis

Steppenwolf Theater Company's E.Brooke Flanagan, Glenn Davis, Audrey Francis

Tarell Alvin McCraney, Patricia McGregor and Mfoniso Udofia

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Rachel Hauck

Patricia McGregor and Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Patrice Johnson Chevannes

Patrice Johnson Chevannes

Playwright/Actress Ngozi Anyanwu

Playwright/Actress Ngozi Anyanwu

Ngozi Anyanwu and Daniel J Watts

Xavier Scott Evans, Ngozi Anyanwu and Daniel J Watts

Xavier Scott Evans

Xavier Scott Evans

Daniel J Watts

Daniel J Watts

Daniel J Watts

Playwright/Actress Ngozi Anyanwu and Director Patricia McGregor roadwaybruce_

Xavier Scott Evans, Ngozi Anyanwu, Director Patricia McGregor and Daniel J Watts

Artistic Director of the Atlantic Theater Neil Pepe, Xavier Scott Evans, Ngozi Anyanwu, Director Patricia McGregor, Daniel J Watts and Managing Director of the Atlantic Theater Jeffrey Lawson

Playwright/Actress Ngozi Anyanwu, Director Patricia McGregor and Daniel J Watts

Xavier Scott Evans, Playwright/Actress Ngozi Anyanwu, Director Patricia McGregor and Daniel J Watts

Director Patricia McGregor

Director Patricia McGregor


