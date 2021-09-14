Photos: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS
The Last of the Love Letters plays through Sunday, September 26th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.
Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated opening night of the World Premiere play The Last of the Love Letters. The Last of the Love Letters is written by and features Ngozi Anyanwu and is directed by Patricia McGregor. The Last of the Love Letters plays a limited engagement through Sunday, September 26th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
The Last of the Love Letters features Ngozi Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts and Xavier Scott Evans.
Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
