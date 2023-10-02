Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

This is the part where Ariana Grande and Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! The "Break Free" and "Problem" singer (both songs featured in the show) posed with the company on stage after the show and you can check out photos below!

Grande will soon star in the film adaptation of Wicked, which is due to hit theatres in November 2024.

With nine Tony Award nominations, & Juliet continues to play to sold-out crowds night after night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd St).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET Photo
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

Check out a photo of Elliot Page and Peppermint visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

2
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings I Want It That Way at & JULIET Photo
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings 'I Want It That Way' at & JULIET

Watch AJ McLean and Betsy Wolfe sing the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way' Below!

3
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about & Juliet on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

4
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month Photo
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

& Juliet has announced that Austin Scott will join the cast as ‘Shakespeare’ on Tuesday, August 8, replacing Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands, who will play his final performance on August 6.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max MartinPhotos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUSPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the PressPhotos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press
Photos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's PortraitPhotos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's Portrait

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE LION KING

Recommended For You