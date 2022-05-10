Photos: ASSASSINS Concert Cast Takes Their Bows

Last night, Classic Stage Company held a one-night-only concert performance of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins on Broadway to benefit CSC. Featuring the complete cast of CSC's hit 2021 production, the performance of Assassins took place on Monday, May 9 at 7pm at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Check out photos from the curtain call at the performance below!

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony-winning musical Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in US history.

This concert performance featured the entire cast of the 2021 CSC production, which was directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle and played 12 sold-out weeks at their home on East 13th Street. The cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble. Greg Jarrett will serve as Orchestrator and Musical Director with Sound Design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski