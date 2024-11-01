Photos: ANNIE Tour in Rehearsal Ahead of New York City Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released of the cast of the Tony-award winning musical ANNIE rehearsing in New York City ahead of the limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden which runs from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. The tour kicks off on November 12 in Chicago.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).